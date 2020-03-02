The management of the Rock & Roll Hotel announced Monday that the D.C. performance venue was ending operations and canceling all shows immediately.

“Over the last 3 years Rock & Roll Hotel experienced rising operating costs, an increase in the number of music venues, and the decrease in ticket and bar sales. While Rock & Roll Hotel did all we could to adjust with the times, it was not enough to stay a float and hence, we sadly join a growing number of small businesses and music venues by closing our doors permanently,” the management said in a press release.

The statement said the management had “obtained the necessary financial protection at this time.”

Formerly a funeral parlor, the Rock & Roll Hotel — located on H Street NE — has been a popular venue featuring various bands and DJs, a rooftop bar and a large dance floor for 14 years.

“Over the last several months, we had tried in earnest to find a local buyer to purchase the business or secure a loan to keep the foundation of Rock & Roll Hotel as a music venue, and to keep our beloved staff employed,” the management said. “Though there was some interest and tireless efforts were made to secure a deal, in the end, we were unable to reach one.”

