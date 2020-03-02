PORTLAND, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins isn’t talking about how she voted in Maine’s uncontested presidential primary.

President Donald Trump, also a Republican, is the only candidate on the state’s primary ballot. Collins declined to vote for Trump for president in 2016, when she wrote in former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Collins said in an interview with WCSH-TV that she has already voted by absentee in the Republican primary this year, but she declined to disclose if she voted for Trump this time.

Collins is facing a tough reelection fight this year in which her top challenger is Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon. Gideon has said she’s still making up her mind about her own primary vote. The state goes to the polls as part of Super Tuesday.

