President Trump said Monday the White House is eyeing new travel restrictions on countries facing high numbers of coronavirus cases.

“We are,” he confirmed to reporters during a sitdown with pharmaceutical executives. “From certain countries where they’re having more of a breakout.”

Mr. Trump didn’t say which nations might be affected.

In January, he banned foreign nationals who’d been in China during the previous 14 days. Over the weekend, he imposed a similar ban on foreigners who’ve been to Iran.

The administration advised Americans not to travel to parts of northern Italy or the city of Daegu in South Korea, citing high numbers of cases in both places. It’s unclear if any new restrictions would target those countries.

Mr. Trump has hinted at tightening up the southern border, too, although Mexico has reported fewer cases than the U.S.

The president met with drug executives because he wants them to speed up work on a vaccine for the virus that causes an illness known as COVID-19.

The virus has sickened 80,000 around the world and killed six people in the U.S., all of them in Washington state.

