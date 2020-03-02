President Trump said Monday that Democrats are rigging the presidential nomination against front-runner Sen. Bernard Sanders, and that Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are seeking a “quid pro quo” by dropping out and endorsing Joseph R. Biden.

“It’s rigged against Bernie, there is no question about it,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

He speculated that Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Monday to endorse Mr. Biden, are angling for a top post in a Biden administration.

“That’s called a quid pro quo, right? Quid. Pro. Quo,” Mr. Trump said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.