President Trump said Monday he won’t stop holding campaign rallies despite concerns about the coronavirus.
“I think it’s very safe,” said Mr. Trump, who is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Monday night in North Carolina.
He said campaign rallies are a staple in an election year for both parties.
“These were set up a long time ago, and others are,” the president told reporters. “You could ask that to the Democrats, because they’re having a lot of rallies. They’re all having rallies, because that’s what they’re doing — they’re campaigning.”
