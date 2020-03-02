By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Monday, March 2, 2020

President Trump said Monday he won’t stop holding campaign rallies despite concerns about the coronavirus.

“I think it’s very safe,” said Mr. Trump, who is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Monday night in North Carolina.

He said campaign rallies are a staple in an election year for both parties.

“These were set up a long time ago, and others are,” the president told reporters. “You could ask that to the Democrats, because they’re having a lot of rallies. They’re all having rallies, because that’s what they’re doing — they’re campaigning.”

