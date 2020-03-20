CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago woman pulled her 6-month-old daughter out of a sport utility vehicle to safety after a gun-wielding man tried to carjack it with the infant inside, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was outside the SUV in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Thursday afternoon when the man pointed a gun at her, took her belongings and ran toward the parked SUV.

As the man climbed inside the SUV, police said the woman opened the rear door and scooped up her daughter from the backseat, the Chicago Tribun e reported.

A 60-year-old man who witnessed the incident tried to walk over and intervene, but the gunman also pointed his firearm at him, police said.

The armed man then exited the SUV, which still had the woman’s items inside, and fled in a dark sedan, police said.

No one was injured, and police detectives were investigating the attempted carjacking.

