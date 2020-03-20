The D.C. Department of Health announced Friday the first death in the District due to COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release. “As a community, we must continue to support one another during these uncertain times. Everyone must do their part so that we can blunt the spread and protect our families, friends, and neighbors.”

The patient was a 59-year-old male with underlying medical conditions who was admitted with a fever and a cough last week to a local hospital.

There have been 573 people tested for the novel coronavirus in the District, and 71 positive cases as of Thursday night.

