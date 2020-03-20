The U.S. will shut down its northern and southern borders Friday night to all but “essential” traffic amid the coronavirus crisis, officials announced, including immediately returning all illegal immigrants before they are given a chance to gain a foothold here.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said his department is triggering a section of the Public Health Act that allows the move, declaring illegal immigration to be a dangerous avenue for COVID-19 cases and a burden on the U.S. health system.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said essential travel is still allowed, and the definition is quite broad. Tourism and illegal immigration are the biggest areas affected.

“Neither of these agreements with Canada or Mexico applies to lawful trade or commerce,” Mr. Wolf said at the White House, standing with President Trump, who announced the moves.

That means medicine, fuel and other supply lines can be maintained.

Americans and legal U.S. residents can return home from Canada, and those with medical appointments or who commute to attend school or work across the border can also cross.

U.S. officials said they worked with both Canada and Mexico, who have agreed to their own restrictions.

Mexico is also moving to suspend air travel from Mexico, matching America’s move and preventing Europeans from using Mexico as a workaround to get into the U.S.

Shutting down the border to illegal immigration means that those arriving without permission, who previously would be processed on U.S. ground and kept in detention facilities or released into communities while they await deportation cases, can be immediately returned to Mexico.

Mr. Azar said that prevents them from having to end up in crowded detention facilities where the risk of COVID-19 spread is higher.

Mr. Wolf said illegal immigrants are coming from countries where COVID-19 cases are rapidly spreading, making the shutdown all the more urgent.

