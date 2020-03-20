Homeland Security officially shut the U.S.-Canada border down Friday for a month to all but “essential travel,” and President Trump said a shutdown of the Mexican border is also coming.

The definition of essential is very broad, however, with tourism being the real big casualty with Canada.

“Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, I have determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses a specific threat to human life or national interests,” acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a notice posted online to the Federal Register announcing the Canada move.

Mr. Trump, speaking at the White House, said Mr. Wolf will soon announce the Mexican rules, too, which will also apply to “non-essential travel.”

Mexico is also moving to suspend air travel from Mexico, matching the U.S.’s move and preventing Europeans from using Mexico as a work-around.

The decision is mutual between the countries, Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Wolf said “legitimate trade” can continue, so medicine, fuel and other essentials get through.

Americans and legal U.S. residents can return home from Canada, and those with medical appointments or who commute to attend school or work across the border can also cross.

