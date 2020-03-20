President Trump’s approval rating is on the rise for how he is managing the COVID-19 crisis, according to an ABC News poll published Friday.

The survey showed 55 percent of Americans approve of Mr. Trump’s strategy compared to 43 percent who disapprove.

The ratings show a reversal from last week where 54 percent had disapproved, but 43 percent had liked the president’s handling of the crisis.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll surveyed 512 adults from March 18-19. It has a plus or minus 5-point margin of error.

