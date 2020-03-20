Editorials from around New England:

CONNECTICUT

In coronavirus crisis, there are no haves and have-nots

Stamford Advocate

March 20

We must do better.

A person’s soul can be defined by how they respond to others in crisis. Dueling impulses of empathy and selfishness are at a crossroads in 2020.

We’ve seen hopeful gestures during a health crisis unlike any the world has seen in more than a century.

These acts of kindness have been next door (neighbors bringing groceries to the elderly) and corporate (Disneyland donating supplies to a food bank).

There have been many such acts here in Connecticut, home of the widest wealth gap in the nation, such as nonprofits banding together to create fund drives for residents thrust into a financial abyss.

Alas, there have already been collisions at that crossroad.

The planned execution of testing for the virus is relatively simple. Perhaps not as simple as “drive-thru” might suggest for fast food regulars, but users sign up online, confirm an appointment after a physician’s approval and are tested while remaining in their car. Results are processed within five days, sometimes within 48 hours.

What could go wrong?

Well, the evergreen Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) response took hold. A Greenwich location was shut down and Stamford and Stratford locations were changed.

“The problem here is the tenants that are complaining,” Dr. Steven A. R. Murphy said in Stamford. “They are afraid they’re going to get coronavirus.”

It took just four hours to lapse between Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson releasing plans for testing at town hall and following up with an announcement the site would be moved.

Her emailed explanation underscored the conflict of residents who didn’t want to leave town to be tested, but don’t want others to do so anywhere nearby.

“Folks want the ability to be tested and prefer to stay close to home rather than going to a nearby hospital or other out-of-town site,” Stevenson wrote.

At lunchtime Friday, Stamford Mayor David Martin announced a new strategy for testing. In the wake of closing a makeshift parking lot site on Bedford Street in the city’s downtown, hours were set up in the more accessible Cummings Park on the waterfront.

“I believe Stamford’s testing demand could grow to 10,000 tests a week,” Martin predicted Friday.

Stratford also relocated, and will open a new location Monday at the Honeywell Plant parking lot.

Many people are, understandably, scared. They need the reliability of knowing locations remain where they are announced by community leaders.

People need the reassurance that they can’t catch coronavirus by looking out the window at phlebotomists in masks and gowns. It may not be a pleasant sight to see specimens collected by swapping mouths and noses, but that’s today’s reality. Having it take place out of sight doesn’t make it go away.

Coronavirus does not distinguish between the haves and the have-nots. No one wants it, but anyone can get it. Any roadblocks to helping someone get tested is potentially self-destructive.

Let’s do better.

Online: https://bit.ly/3a7JEhR

___

MAINE

Feeding low-income kids remains crucial during coronavirus outbreak

Bangor Daily News

March 15

Government officials, from the president to Gov. Janet Mills, are scrambling to contain the coronavirus. These efforts, rightly, focus on public health measures - such as cancelling large events and curtailing travel - and on economic stability.

As with other disasters or unforeseen events, those at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder are most harmed by these disruptions. A missing paycheck because they were forced to stay home without paid leave or a school or daycare closure can spell economic disaster for many Americans.

It also means that many children could go hungry.

As schools around the country close in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, many children were in danger of losing their primary - and in some cases their only - source of food.

That’s why it’s good news that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted states waivers to continue food service programs even if schools are closed.The waivers allow schools to provide meals at remote locations and for the meals to be picked up and taken home.

Currently, nearly 80,000 Maine kids - more than 43 percent of the state’s school population - rely on free or low-cost school breakfast, lunch and after-school meals for their basic food needs. If schools closed, as they have in several states, as part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, those children could go hungry.

“Our schools are often a critical partner of Maine families to ensure that our children receive nutritious and consistent meals” Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said in a statement Wednesday. “I am grateful for the advocacy of the Child Nutrition Team and for the response from USDA, allowing our schools to continue with this important work, regardless of any interruption that may occur due to school closings.”

Mills has not recommended K-12 school cancellations in Maine, but the waivers mean that children are protected in case schools are temporarily shuttered.

During a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Chellie Pingree pressed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue for a commitment that these waivers would be granted. He said the department could not issue blanket waivers without being asked, but that waivers would granted.

“If you ask, we are going to say yes,” Purdue said during the hearing.

“For the one in five Maine children experiencing food insecurity, their school meal is often the only one that they receive each day,” Pingree said in a statement. “As schools across the nation take precautions to prevent exposure to COVID-19, it’s vital that states have flexibility to continue providing meals to students off-site. I am grateful that the USDA has moved swiftly to approve Maine’s waiver and to prevent kids from going hungry during this public health emergency.”

This is one example of the many small, but meaningful, steps that governments - at the federal, state and local level, will need to take to ensure that families don’t face unnecessary hardships as the U.S. seeks to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Online: https://bit.ly/2vEiDn9

___

MASSACHUSETTS

Citizen access still key in local government

The Newburyport Daily News

March 20

It has been a week since Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order allowed the Bay State’s thousands of city and town boards to bypass many of the provisions of the state’s Open Meeting Law.

The move was designed for our new, hopefully temporary, reality. Municipal buildings are closed in response to the deepening coronavirus pandemic, and residents — including elected and appointed officials — are being asked to practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.

The order, signed March 12, lets board members attend meetings via phone or video conferencing. It also allows councils, committees and boards to meet without the public in the room provided they make accommodations for citizen access through “adequate, alternative means.” For some boards, that means web-based meeting sites such as Zoom and GoToMeeting. For others, it’s streaming live on cable access TV, or using audio conferencing.

To be sure, these are extraordinary times, and keeping government officials and employees safe while preventing the spread of the virus is an important priority. But so too is ensuring citizens can participate in self-governance. Using freedom bestowed to make timely decisions on the response to the pandemic can be seen as reasonable, as long as a good faith effort is made to have the public involved, and as long as the work being done relates to the vital function of government in a time of crisis.

It should not be used, say, to select a new superintendent. But that’s just what the Peabody School Committee did Wednesday night, after holding two days of interviews with six candidates. It was a decision made without a visit to the schools by the candidates. Committee members, including Mayor Ted Bettencourt, said they moved to hire Revere Assistant Superintendent Joshua Vadala, a Peabody resident acquainted with members of the board, because they were worried he’d take an offer elsewhere.

Expediency doesn’t equal emergency. Committee members should be much more worried that their vote took place in an empty Higgins Middle School library. Here’s hoping officials from across the region don’t try to follow their lead.

Citizen access is central to the proper functioning of government; it’s not an add-on that can be discarded when times are tough.

Online: https://bit.ly/2QA1bY1

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Awareness is the biggest key to virus

Nashua Telegraph

March 20

It is likely our awareness of how widespread COVID-19 is in the United States represents only the tip of the iceberg. Until widespread testing kicks in, many among us made by carrying the virus unknowingly, both to themselves and the rest of us.

Still, paying attention to what information we do have is important. Self-defense experts advise the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves against any threat is to practice situational awareness. That is, know what hazards are present and how serious they are.

As of Sunday evening, 3,244 Americans had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sixty-two of them had died. Of the deaths, 40 had been in Washington State, most at a hard-hit nursing home.

Nearly two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases New York (729), Washington (642), California (374), Massachusetts (138) and Florida (115). Most other states were reporting COVID-19 in single or double digits. One, West Virginia, had no confirmed patients.

For now, then, the greatest danger appeared to be in a handful of states.

Again, however, appearances can be deceiving. Large-scale testing may alter the picture.

But - and this is an enormously important “but” - large numbers of COVID-19 infections probably occurred in the hardest-hit states before awareness of the coronavirus had spread and before tens of millions of Americans began taking steps to minimize exposure to those infected by it.

So the message on situational awareness is mixed. At first glance, it appears Americans in many states may have little about which to worry from COVID-19. That could change.

For now, then, both public and individual measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 are critical. Local, state and federal government restrictions will help. Keeping ourselves and our families safe, however, is up to us.

So, stay aware. We at this newspaper will keep you informed of developments, with emphasis on the local area. For additional information, check the state and federal websites focusing on COVID-19. Stay informed - and stay well. This is a situation in which knowledge really is power.

Online: https://bit.ly/3dckAIp

___

RHODE ISLAND

Don’t forget our civil liberties

Providence Journal

March 19

In a society that prides itself on its openness and transparency, U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Courts (so-called “FISA Courts”) stick out like a sore thumb. We never want the government to wantonly abuse the rights of citizens, or train its power against the people because of their political views. The First Amendment is designed to protect against such abuses.

First established in 1978, FISA court proceedings are held in secret. To some degree, this makes sense; FISA courts are ostensibly designed to grant surveillance warrants - FISA warrants - against those suspected of being foreign spies.

Most often sought by the National Security Agency and FBI, FISA courts seem heavily stacked in law enforcement’s favor; between 1979 and 2004, for instance, nearly 19,000 warrant requests were granted. Four - yes, four - were rejected.

Because of their very nature - secret courts, favorable judges - FISA courts are perhaps uniquely prone to abuses. The process clearly lacks sufficient safeguards to protect Americans’ civil rights.

In 2016, for example, FISA warrants granted on false grounds permitted surveillance against members of then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The FISA courts permitted officials of an administration to effectively spy on the campaign of a political rival.

We wrote in December about the findings of the so-called Horowitz Report, the chilling 434-page Justice Department report outlining the FISA abuses that occurred over the course of the campaign.

Inspector General David Horowitz detailed the means used to obtain warrants from the secret FISA court. Opposition research funded by Democrats and filled with unsubstantiated rumors was used to commence an investigation. When the investigation turned up no evidence of wrongdoing, and significant problems with the research’s accuracy came to light, that was hidden from the court.

In the wake of the report, the FISA court itself issued a rare rebuke of the FBI for its shoddy surveillance practices.

Ultimately, it will be up to Congress (which established FISA in the first place) to fix this mess and put protections of Americans’ civil liberties in place. The Senate had a chance to do that recently, but punted for now.

Over the weekend, authority for the FISA courts and other surveillance activities lapsed. On Monday, senators approved a 77-day extension. This bridge “until the end of May gives lawmakers breathing room to debate surveillance and privacy issues after the immediate threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided,” The Hill reported.

When the Senate returns to this issue, it should make the continuation of the courts contingent on protecting Americans’ privacy and First Amendment rights.

Among other things, the courts should not be able to grant FISA warrants to spy on U.S. citizens unless investigators can show such citizens are actually agents of a foreign power or involved in terrorism or clandestine activities that threaten the public.

Protecting the public from foreign attacks is perhaps the number one job of government. But protecting our liberties is crucial too. Too many brave men and women died securing our freedoms to let them be dispensed with by secret courts.

Online: https://bit.ly/2xfRd7i

___

Vermont

Make mental health part of your anti-virus routine

The Brattleboro Reformer

March 20

Humans are naturally social creatures, to varying individual degrees.

But public health experts agree: To slow the growth of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, people need to stay at home and limit social interaction unless it’s essential.

As this crisis grows, social distancing will grow in scope and severity. California, with 40 million people and the world’s fifth-largest economy, woke up Friday to a near-total lockdown. And experts are warning that for maximum effectiveness, to protect human life and prevent the healthcare infrastructure from collapse, those lockdowns might need to last months, not weeks.

For people dealing with anxiety, reassurances that everything is going to be OK can ring hollow, especially when the bad news comes in waves. For those in recovery from addiction, human interaction with counselors and fellow survivors is an important ingredient in maintaining sobriety. For those who find comfort and reassurance in faith, many congregations have ceased holding regular services.

What to do?

Fortunately, mental health professionals in southern Vermont are offering timely advice to help us all weather this storm.

It’s very important for citizens to remain informed. But too much of that isn’t good for people dealing with anxiety. In a Washington Post article, psychologist Kathy HoganBruen advised anxious readers to “really try to limit the news consumption or just staring at your phone and your computer, because for most of us that makes mental health worse rather than better.”

Indeed, mental health experts recommend that we use technology to connect with others, to safely break down the social distancing that will help us slow down this epidemic. They’re advising that we take care of our physical health, getting exercise and enough sleep, and maintain normal routines, especially for children. And they’re recommending we take advantage of the fresh air and natural beauty around us, for our physical and mental well-being.

In dealing with children, experts advise being age-appropriate with information you share and consume around them. Offer reassurances about the steps you’re taking as a family to keep safe, listen to their concerns, and provide empathy.

Last, and most importantly, people should contact a mental health provider if they’re feeling overwhelmed, if anxiety feels more like panic, if they’re feeling depressed, or experiencing other symptoms of increased mental health issues.

We are all in this together. We might be forced to remain apart in our own homes for weeks at a time - perhaps longer than any of us know. But our collective effort will make all the difference. And together, when this challenge overwhelms us, we can help each other through.

Remember this: We are in new and uncharted territory, and it’s not a sign of weakness to reach out for help. It’s the same as calling an electrician when you don’t know how to fix the wiring, or summoning a plumber when there’s a problem with the pipes.

Online: https://bit.ly/2vCghVG

___

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.