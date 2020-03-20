WASHINGTON (AP) - Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” - Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert; former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” - Gaynor; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith; former White House adviser Gary Cohn; Richard Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” - Gaynor; Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” - Whitmer; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

