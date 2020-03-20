LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - A California man accused of shooting to death his Longview, Washington, landlord while he lived with him briefly pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Thursday.

David Daniel Jr. pleaded not guilty to first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, robbery, motor vehicle theft, identity theft, firearm theft and unlawful firearm possession, The Daily News reported.

In October, court documents say Daniel shot Arthur Mahlum, stole Mahlum’s pickup, wallet, cellphone and credit cards then fled to California. Officers in Barstow, California, arrested him on a warrant on Oct. 31.

Longview police say Daniel told them he walked into Mahlum’s bedroom while Mahlum was watching TV, and, without saying a word, shot him in the head with a gun he stole from Mahlum, according to court documents. He told detectives he killed Mahlum and stole his belongings because he needed to get back to California, according to court documents.

In late February, authorities brought Daniel to the Cowlitz County Jail in Washington, where he remains held without bail.

