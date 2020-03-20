A 10-month-old baby is now among those infected with the new coronavirus in Maryland, the governor’s office confirmed Friday.

The baby’s case marks the first infant to contract the virus in the state. A 5-year-old girl and a teenager are the only other two individuals in Maryland under the age of 18 with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“None of the cases of children under 18 are currently hospitalized,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Late Friday, Baltimore’s mayor asked the Maryland National Guard to deploy in the city to provide “humanitarian assistance.”

Maryland has more than 140 cases of the new virus, more than half of them in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties outside Washington, D.C. The state’s first death linked to the virus was reported Wednesday.

Hogan said two-thirds of the cases involve people between the ages of 18 and 64.

“While we hope Marylanders will take advantage of today’s warm weather, we urge you to avoid crowds at all costs,” Hogan said. “Avoid all playgrounds, pavilions, and anywhere that groups of more than 10 people may congregate. Please do not take this guidance lightly.”

Meanwhile, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh cautioned residents Friday about con artists taking advantage of people’s fears of the coronavirus.

Frosh said scammers are promoting fake cures for the new virus, selling people sham at-home testing kits and sending emails purportedly from the World Health Organization and federal health officials asking for personal information. He said senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to the scams.

There are no drugs to cure or prevent COVID-19. The vast majority of people recover from the illness.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said deployment of National Guard troops “helps provide resources we need to support the work being done to keep Baltimore healthy.”

The statement from the mayors office said the National Guard will be stationed to help support meal distribution at school sites throughout Baltimore. The guard will assist in feeding children through the program begun earlier this week and led by staff from the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, the Department of Planning, and the Department of Recreation and Parks.

According to the statement, the guard also will provide aid in planning and logistical support for the city’s hospitals and medical teams.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serve illness, including pneumonia.

Frosh also urged consumers to report price gouging. He said his office has seen instances across the state, including one in which a case of water was being sold for $38.

Frosh recommended people to take photos should they see inflated prices and contact his office’s consumer hotline at 410-528-8662.

