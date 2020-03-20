Maryland and Virginia announced tax-filing extensions on Friday following President Trump’s announcement that the IRS would give taxpayers a three-month extension.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan extended the state’s deadline for 90 days after the April 15 deadline for businesses and individual income taxpayers.
In Maryland, business-related tax returns and payments that weren’t collected in March, April and May are due June 1.
Individual income state returns and tax payments are due July 15.
Federal and state income tax returns are due Oct. 15 if the person filed for an extension.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also extended the due dates for state income taxes for corporations and individuals.
“While filing deadlines remain the same, the due date for individual and corporate income tax will now be June 1, 2020,” according to the press release. “Please note that interest will still accrue, so taxpayers who are able to pay by the original deadlines should do so.”
The statement from the Virginia governor also said businesses can apply to defer payment of sales taxes.
The District of Columbia hasn’t announced any formal extension, but officials say they are working on extending the due date for income taxes to July 15.
The D.C. Council already voted on legislation that would allow businesses to defer payments on sales taxes to July 10.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters