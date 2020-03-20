First lady Melania Trump pitched into the fight against the coronavirus Friday, posting a video that offers hand-washing and coping tips for parents and reminds families “this will not last forever.”

Hand-washing is key, the first lady says in the 90-second public service announcement from a room in the White House.

“Find a song that children can sing for 20 seconds while washing their hands,” Mrs. Trump says.

Kids should wash up after coming in from outside, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing their noses. She said children must understand that people are avoiding hugs and crowds because that’s how germs are spread.

“I encourage parents to let children know this will not last forever. Keep a positive attitude, and try to create some time for fun with your loved ones,” Mrs. Trump said.

Several administration officials are posting instructional videos for Americans whose lives have been upended by the virus.

Coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and Surgeon General Jerome Adams have posted their own tips online.

The coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December. It’s infected nearly 250,000 people worldwide, resulting in over 10,000 deaths.

The U.S. has seen over 14,000 infections and nearly 200 deaths, prompting governors to place severe limits on commerce.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told his 40 million residents late Thursday to stay at home as much as possible in the coming weeks as part of a statewide lockdown.

Grocery stores will still be open. People can leave the house and take walks but should stay six feet away from others, state officials said.

Mr. Newsom’s rules are the most stringent in the nation and follow similar orders in Europe.

