Metro announced reduced hours for the weekend due to workforce availability challenges.

“Metrobus operators and all of our frontline colleagues have the same pressures as everyone else right now. They have families, kids out of school, loved ones with health concerns, and others may know someone already impacted by the Coronavirus,” said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld in a press release. “Despite these pressures, and despite understandable concerns, our workforce is showing up out of a sense of duty to the community and a responsibility to the nation.”

Trains will operate every 30 minutes on all lines with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m over the weekend.

Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations remain closed until further notice to prevent Cherry Blossom travel.

Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Metro ridership was down 85% on Thursday compared to ridership the same time last year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.