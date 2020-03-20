An illegal immigrant from Mexico died early Friday after jumping the border, getting caught and being put inside a Border Patrol vehicle, the agency announced.

The man, who wasn’t identified, came over the border near Cuevitas, Texas, as part of a group of people. He was caught and put into the vehicle while agents nabbed other migrants in the group.

When agents got back to the vehicle he “was discovered to be unresponsive.”

Agents attempted to revive him and a rescue crew responded but he was pronounced dead “a short time later,” the agency said.

“This loss of life is tragic, despite the best efforts of our Border Patrol agents and medical professionals,” said Brian Hastings, chief of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector.

The death came just hours before the U.S. is slated to seal off the border with Mexico amid coronavirus fears. Legitimate trade will still be allowed through land border crossings, but all illegal immigrants will be immediately returned to their home countries, according to Homeland Security officials.

