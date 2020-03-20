The former White House intern whose affair with then-President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment doesn’t approve of the current White House occupant’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

And Monica Lewinsky gave her 750,000 Twitter followers an idea for sharing that disapproval.

Ms. Lewinsky, whose recent public persona has been as an anti-bullying #MeToo activist “asked” her followers to mail their body waste to the White House.

“They’ve now decided they will test EVERYONE for the Covid-19 Virus. Please send a stool sample to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500,” she wrote.

It wasn’t clear from Ms. Lewinsky’s feed what she disliked about the White House coronavirus response.

In less than a half-hour, her tweet received about 900 retweets and 4,500 “like” reactions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.