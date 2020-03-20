Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned from Boeing’s board of directors after less than a year, saying she cannot abide the company’s plea for government aid.

“While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses,” Ms. Haley said in her resignation letter. “I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position. I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government.”

Boeing said this week it is seeking $60 billion in government aid for itself and for suppliers including United Technologies and General Electric. President Trump sounded open to the request, saying, “We have to protect Boeing.”

The airplane manufacturer was hurting even before the coronavirus pandemic caused the airline passenger business to dry up. Its best-selling 737 MAX planes have been grounded since last year after two fatal crashes.

The company said Ms. Haley is against the company receiving government aid “as a matter of philosophical principle.”

Ms. Haley, formerly governor of South Carolina, is viewed as a likely candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Her objections to the company getting government aid could help her with conservative voters who oppose government bailouts.

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice questioned Ms. Haley’s stated reason for leaving Boeing’s board.

“If you believe this, I have a crumbling bridge to sell you..” Ms. Rice tweeted.

