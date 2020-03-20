PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A Roberts County man has pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse, assault resulting in serious injuries and child neglect.

Michael Robinson, 21, appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Minneapolis following his arrest, the U.S. Attorney in South Dakota said this week.

An indictment alleges Robinson assaulted and abused a child under age 7 in October 2019.

Each charge carries a maximum life in prison with a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

The investigation was done by the FBI and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe’s law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney says Robinson was released on conditions pending trial and ordered to appear in federal court in Aberdeen March 31.

