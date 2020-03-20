CHADBOURN, N.C. (AP) - A 20-year-old man was charged with desecrating a gravesite this week after witnesses reported he drove in circles through a North Carolina cemetery and damaged headstones and floral arrangements.

Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a graveyard in Chadbourn Tuesday night on calls someone was “doing donuts” in a vehicle through the area, the office said in a statement.

The investigation led deputies to Christian Quinn Walters, the statement said. He was charged Wednesday with desecration of a gravesite in excess of $1,000 and jailed on a $50,000 bond.

It’s unclear whether Walters has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Chadbourn is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) southeast of Raleigh.

