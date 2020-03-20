The Scripps National Spelling Bee announced Friday that it is suspending the 2020 national finals at the National Harbor in Maryland.

“The world is navigating through uncertainty, and while the timing of the national finals is just outside the eight-week window recommended by the CDC, this is the safest and most responsible action,” Scripps officials said in a press release of the national competition, which was scheduled to start May 24.

“This was a difficult decision that unfortunately will disappoint students who have spent a great deal of time studying and preparing, along with their parents and teachers who have supported them,” the officials wrote.

Scripps is working with partners to see if rescheduling the national competition to later in the year is possible.

