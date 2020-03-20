Like a baseball catcher thrown into left field, Sean Spicer found himself facing the White House podium on Friday instead of directing the action in the briefing room.

Mr. Spicer served as President Trump’s first press secretary but only made it the summer of 2017 after a turbulent run.

He wrote a book and appeared on “Dancing with the Stars,” but now he’s got a show on Newsmax TV, so he posted up in the seat reserved for the outlet and One America News Network at Mr. Trump’s daily coronavirus briefing.

“In the back, please,” Mr. Trump said as he called on Mr. Spicer, treating him like any other reporter.

Mr. Spicer asked about small businesses that are concerned they’ll only survive “weeks, not months,” amid the coronavirus crisis.

He also asked whether the president is concerned about the U.S. senators who’ve been accused of using private coronavirus briefings to make stock trades.

“I find them all to be honorable people,” Mr. Trump told his former spokesman. “They say they did nothing wrong,”

