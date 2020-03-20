America’s top agriculture official offered thanks on Friday to workers up and down the food chain — acknowledging that farmers and other employees along the “food chain” can’t work remotely during the coronavirus crisis.

“You know, we’re spoiled in America,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, in a video posted to Twitter. “You’ve provided such abundant, healthy, wholesome, available food. That we take you for granted.”

Mr. Perdue, a former Republican governor of Georgia, offered his gratitude to a litany of workers, from grocery store employees stocking shelves to vendors selling fertilizer and farmers growing the food.

“I know there’ been a lot of confusion about teleworking and all that kind of stuff,” said Mr. Perdue. “You have jobs that can’t tele-work.”

The announcement comes a day after the Associated Press reported USDA officials would abide by a coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump on Wednesday, preventing anyone from losing access to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Last week, a federal judge ruled USDA could not begin enforcing new food stamps rules requiring eligibility be linked to employment.

