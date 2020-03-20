The head of the World Health Organization warned young people Friday that the coronavirus does not completely spare them, as worldwide data showed that patients under age 50 make up a significant portion of hospitalizations.

“You’re not invincible,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said. “This virus could put you in the hospital for weeks and even kill you.”

“Even if you don’t get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else,” he said. “I’m grateful that so many young people are spreading the word and not the virus. As I keep saying, solidarity is the key to defeating COVID-19.”

His warning followed reports this week of college-age spring breakers taking a casual attitude toward the global coronavirus pandemic and packing southern beaches, sparking backlash on social media.

As of Friday, more than 250,000 coronavirus cases and 10,000 deaths worldwide were reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 14,600 cases and 200 deaths have been reported in the U.S.

Of 2,449 coronavirus cases, 29% of patients were between 20 to 44 years old, according to a report released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report also showed that 18% of patients were 45-54 years, 18% were 55-64 years, 25% were 65-84 years and 6% were 85 years and older. About 5% of cases were among people 19 years old or younger.

Among 508 patients known to have been hospitalized, 20% of them were 20 to 44 years old, 18% were 45-54 years, 17% were 55-64 years, 36% were 65-84 years and 9% were 85 years or older. Individuals 19 years or younger made up less than 1% of hospitalizations.

Health experts have expressed concern that even if young people don’t experience serious illness, they could help spread the coronavirus to those more vulnerable such as the elderly and individuals with existing health problems.

