President Trump’s job approval rating jumped 4 percentage points in under one week, according to a new Harris Poll.

Mr. Trump’s approval rating jumped to 53% in Harris’ national surveys conducted March 17 and 18, Tuesday and Wednesday, which was up from 49% in polling taken on March 14 and 15.

Support for the president is tied to the public’s view of his handling the coronavirus outbreak and his approach to foreign affairs. Approval of Mr. Trump’s management of the coronavirus crisis rose 5 percentage points to 56% in polling conducted this week. His handling of foreign affairs rose 3 percentage points to 52% in the same timeframe.

Harris Insights and Analytics surveyed 2,050 American adults online in two waves — on March 14 and 15 and later on March 17 and 18. Alongside growing support for the president’s job approval in this time frame is a growing propensity of the American people to get news about the coronavirus from Mr. Trump.

The percentage of respondents turning to Mr. Trump for information rose 11 percentage points to 44% in the second wave of polling. Similarly, the percentage of respondents turning to their state’s governor jumped 9 percentage points to 37%.

The Harris Poll also found a majority of respondents do not fear dying from the coronavirus. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they do not fear they could die as a result of contracting the virus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.