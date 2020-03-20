President Trump said he is suspending student loan payments and interest for 60 days and canceling standardized tests for elementary and high school students this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Borrowers should contact their lenders,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing.

Mr. Trump said students deserved the break from testing requirements, as the outbreak upends normal life and shutters schools.

“They’ve been through a lot. School’s open, school’s not open,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re not going to be enforcing that.”

He said students will probably be happy, though hardworking ones might not be.

