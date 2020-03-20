President Trump said Friday he’s activated the Defense Production Act to compel the production of medical gear in support of the states, as coronavirus infections reached 14,250 and the death toll exceeded 200 in the U.S.

“Last night, we put it into gear,” Mr. Trump said.

States and Capitol Hill Democrats had implored the president to use the Korean War-era law to get private industries to churn out masks, personal protective equipment and other hospital items.

Mr. Trump said it was up to states to order equipment, but changed his tune on Friday.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer reportedly told Mr. Trump to activate the law during a call earlier in the day.

The president said he had a great conversation with Mr. Schumer, who he sometimes calls “Cryin’ Chuck,” and praised blue-state governors for their efforts, acknowledging that leaders who don’t typically get along are rallying to the coronavirus fight.

