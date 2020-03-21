A second employee of the Fox Business Network has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, workers of the network were told Saturday.

“We just learned a short time ago that another one of our FOX Business employees has tested positive for COVID-19,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Jay Wallace wrote in a memo seen by The Washington Times.

The unidentified employed work on the 12th floor of the Fox News studios in New York City and was last in the office on Monday, March 16, the memo said.

“On the advice of medical professionals, we have now made the determination that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact. In addition to taking every necessary precaution and following every protocol, we are deep cleaning all areas this employee was in contact with, in addition to the daily sanitizing and disinfecting that has been performed several times a day throughout all key areas of the building,” the executive wrote in the memo.

Fox previously reported on Friday that another employee of the Fox Business Network had tested positive for COVID-19. It was later announced that the employee worked for the show hosted by conservative commentator Lou Dobbs, who was absent from Friday’s show and described by the program’s guest host as being in “self-quarantine.”

The “Lou Dobbs Tonight” staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 worked on the 20th floor of the Fox News studios and was last in the office on March 13, Fox executives wrote in Friday’s memo to employees.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.