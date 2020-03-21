Though he is currently confined to his own home Delaware due to the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden plans to offer “shadow briefings” on the the national emergency.

In a press call Friday, Mr. Biden announced he was in the process of upgrading space in his house to include enough high tech equipment to livestream his coronavirus commentary via the internet. The former vice president also has renewed his pushback against President Trump — advising him to “stop saying false things” about the health crisis.

“Biden is planning a regular shadow briefing on coronavirus to start as early as Monday to show how he would handle the crisis and address what he calls the lies and failures of President Trump,” said a Politico report.

“In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth and takes responsibility. Donald Trump has not been that president. For months, he falsely told us we had nothing to worry about while praising China’s response for managing the coronavirus,” Mr. Biden said in a recent tweet — possibly to answer #WhereisJoeBiden, a previously trending Twitter hashtag questioning his whereabouts during the pandemic.

The former vice president is not holding back now — and debuted an online “CoVid-19 Breakdown” video with Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response coordinator. The video went online Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Biden’s criticisms may fall on deaf ears, though.

The majority of Americans approve of how Mr. Trump is handling the pandemic. In a new poll released Friday, ABC News found that 55% of the respondents gave him a thumbs up — up from 43% just a week ago. A Morning Consult survey had similar findings.

