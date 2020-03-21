Lou Dobbs found himself quarantined Friday after a staffer on his Fox Business Network program tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Fox Business colleague David Asman reported the development while filling in for the host of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” during the cable program’s latest episode.

“Lou is in self-quarantine tonight,” Mr. Asman told viewers. “We just learned that one of his team members has tested positive for COVID-19. We fully support that employee 100% who we all wish a speedy recovery. Lou feels well. He has no symptoms. But out of an abundance of caution, he and his team are taking the necessary precautions.”

Network executives provided further details in an internal memo that circulated online Friday evening.

“We wanted to inform you that we just learned less than an hour ago that one of our FOX Business colleagues on the 20th floor has tested positive for COVID-19,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Jay Wallace wrote in the email, adding that the unidentified staffer had last worked at the building a week earlier on March 13.

“As soon as we learned of the test result, we mandated that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact at the direction of medical professionals,” they wrote. “We are also doing a deep cleaning of all areas affected and will be continuing all of our aggressive sanitizing and disinfecting efforts throughout the entire building.”

The World Health Organization has confirmed over 234,000 cases of COVID-19 across 177 countries since the disease was discovered in Wuhan, China, in late December. More than 9,000 people around the globe have died after contracting the disease, according to the WHO.

Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has documented over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 since the first domestic infection was reported on January 20. More than 200 of those patients have died, according to the CDC.

The CDC has warned that individuals ages 65 and older are at higher risk of becoming severely ill and dying upon contracting COVID-19.

Mr. Dobbs, 74, has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the outbreak in recent weeks and praised President Trump’s handling of the pandemic as recently Wednesday evening.

“How would you grade President Trump’s leadership in the nation’s fight against the Wuhan Chinese virus?” he asked during his second-to-last show before self-quarantining. “Superb? Great? Or very good?”

Mr. Dobbs congratulated the Trump administration last month for having the outbreak “under control” and “constraining the spread of the virus into this country.”

