BOSTON (AP) - Boston Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near Franklin Park in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers were called to 86 American Legion Highway around 7:30 p.m. Friday and found a man nearby who had been shot. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity was not immediately released. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department.

