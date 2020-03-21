Metro is cutting about 300 Metrobus routes for the remainder of the weekend, citing operational challenges.
Here are the 20 routes operating every 30 minutes starting 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday:
54 14th Street
S4 - 16th Street
70 - Georgia Avenue-7th Street
90 - U Street-Garfield
C4 - Greenbelt-Twinbrook
X2 - Benning Road-H Street
16C - Columbia Pike
28A - Leesburg Pike
29K, 29N - Alexandria-Fairfax
30N, 30S - Friendship Heights - Southeast
83 - College Park
A6, A8 - Anacostia-Congress Heights
B2 - Bladensburg Road-Anacostia
D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland
F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring
H4 - DC Crosstown
J2 - Bethesda-Silver Spring
K6 - New Hampshire Avenue-Maryland
P12 - Eastover-Addison Road
REX - Richmond Highway Express
V4 - Capitol Heights
W4 - Alabama Avenue
Y2 - Georgia Avenue-Maryland
Z8 - Fairland
