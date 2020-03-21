Metro is cutting about 300 Metrobus routes for the remainder of the weekend, citing operational challenges.

Here are the 20 routes operating every 30 minutes starting 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday:

54 14th Street

S4 - 16th Street

70 - Georgia Avenue-7th Street

90 - U Street-Garfield

C4 - Greenbelt-Twinbrook

X2 - Benning Road-H Street

16C - Columbia Pike

28A - Leesburg Pike

29K, 29N - Alexandria-Fairfax

30N, 30S - Friendship Heights - Southeast

83 - College Park

A6, A8 - Anacostia-Congress Heights

B2 - Bladensburg Road-Anacostia

D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland

F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring

H4 - DC Crosstown

J2 - Bethesda-Silver Spring

K6 - New Hampshire Avenue-Maryland

P12 - Eastover-Addison Road

REX - Richmond Highway Express

V4 - Capitol Heights

W4 - Alabama Avenue

Y2 - Georgia Avenue-Maryland

Z8 - Fairland

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.