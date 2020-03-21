Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus after a staffer in Mr. Pence’s office tested positive.

Mr. Pence said the White House doctor has indicated there’s no reason to believe Mr. Pence was exposed and that there was no need to be tested.

“Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” Mr. Pence said.

Mr. Pence said the staffer is doing “well” and had “mild, cold-like systems” for about a day and a half.

“Neither the president nor I had contact with that staff person,” he said.

President Trump tested negative for COVID-19, the White House physician said last week.

Mr. Pence and other members of the administration were speaking at the White House to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

He said testing is “expanding rapidly” across the U.S. but that people who aren’t displaying symptoms need to help preserve resources for Americans in need.

“If you don’t have symptoms, don’t do a test,” he said.

