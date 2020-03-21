Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence both tested negative for coronavirus, Mr. Pence’s office said Saturday evening.

“Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence,” Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said on Twitter.

Mr. Pence had said earlier in the day that he and Mrs. Pence would be tested after a staffer in his office tested positive.

Mr. Pence had said the White House doctor indicated there was no reason to believe he had been exposed, but Mr. Pence said he was in a “unique position” as both vice president and the leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

He said the staffer who tested positive was doing well and that neither he nor President Trump had contact with them. Mr. Trump has already tested negative for COVID-19, according to the White House physician.

Mr. Pence said that testing availability is expanding in the country but that people should be mindful of preserving limited resources.

“If you don’t have symptoms, don’t do a test,” he said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the U.S. now tops 25,000 and the worldwide total passed 300,000 on Saturday, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

