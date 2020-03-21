MTV rebranded the network’s long-running “Unplugged” series for a new installment released Friday as part of an effort to encourage staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grammy Award-winning musician Wyclef Jean recorded a solo acoustic concert from his residence that was released online by the network under the label “MTV Unplugged from Home.”

Shared by MTV through the network’s various social media accounts, the stripped-down set featured the former Fugees member performing two of his most popular tunes — “If I Was President” and “Gone till November” — along with a version of “Hips Don’t Lie,” a song he co-wrote that later became a chart-topping single for acclaimed Colombian singer Shakira.

“MTV brings to you MTV Unplugged from Home as we encourage our fans to practice self-quarantine,” the network said on its YouTube channel where the concert was shared.

Mr. Jean, 50, said during the performance that was self-quarantining at his home and would “be here for a couple weeks until things get better.”

“I want to tell everybody, please, definitely, stay safe and make sure you all look out for each other. And all of the youth, make sure you all protect the elders,” he said during his set.

MTV said the performance marked the first installment of MTV Unplugged from Home, implying the network had additional episodes scheduled to be released at a later time.

First aired in 1989, MTV’s “Unplugged” series has spawned more than 100 episodes during the subsequent decades featuring artists ranging from rock icons including Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton, to rap artists such as LL Cool J and MC Lyte.

Concerts in the U.S. and abroad have been canceled in light of the global coronavirus pandemic that has caused more than 260,000 people the world over to contract COVID-19, the infectious and potentially deadly respiratory disease it causes.

Health experts have urged that people avoid groups and practice social distancing in order to mitigate the spread of the disease, while some states have gone as far as to order residents to remain at their homes.

Musicians of all sorts have subsequently taken to performing live concerts being streamed online to keep quarantined fans entertained amid the outbreak. Country legend Garth Brooks plans to broadcast live from his Facebook account Monday, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Young recently began releasing a series of “Fireside Sessions” on his official website recorded from his residence.

Mr. Jean won two Grammy Awards in 1997 for his work with the Fugees. He won his third for his role as a producer on “Supernatural,” a Carlos Santana record that won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2000.

