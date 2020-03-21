A majority of U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with net approval jumping 10 points in recent days, according to polling released on Friday.

Fifty-three percent said they approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 emergency compared to 39% who said they disapprove, according to the Morning Consult poll conducted from March 17-20.

That was an improvement from the 47%-43% approve-disapprove split from a poll taken from March 13-16.

Approval among Democrats was 26%, up from 18%, and approval among independents was 51%, up from 43%.

Mr. Trump has defended his administration’s response to the expanding outbreak amid state and local lockdowns and reports of testing shortages throughout the country.

The president has said he hasn’t gotten enough credit for taking steps earlier this year to halt travel from China. The virus was discovered in Wuhan, China, late last year.

There have now been more than 278,000 positive cases around the globe and more than 11,500 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

The poll of roughly 2,000 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

