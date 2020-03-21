In coordination with the National Park Service, the Metropolitan Police Department will close a number of roads near the Tidal Basin during the day Sunday, according to an MPD press release.

Starting at 7 a.m. on March 22 through 8 p.m. the same day, the following roads will be closed:

The Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW (to include Ohio Drive, SW)

Independence Avenue between Ohio Drive and 14 th Street, SW

Street, SW 23 rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle Henry Bacon Drive between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

17 th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW 15 th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW Maine Avenue between Independence and 12 th Street, SW

Street, SW All vehicular exits to East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park

“Individuals and groups will encounter delays in the vicinity of this closure,” stated the release. “To help flatten the curve, we strongly discourage any Tidal Basin visits because social distancing has not been possible due to visitor volume.”

