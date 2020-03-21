A fundraising email from Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized her Republican counterparts for allegedly using the coronavirus outbreak for their personal gain.

Mrs. Omar’s fundraising pitch distributed to supporters came with the subject line, “Imagine profiting of [sic] a global tragedy like this,” and the body of the email directed the Minnesota Democrat’s fans to “Donate once” or “Donate monthly” to her campaign.

The emailed fundraising pitch takes aim at GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Mr. Burr and Ms. Loeffler sold stocks before the coronavirus outbreak landed its largest blows against the American economy, and Ms. Loeffler separately purchased stock in a teleconferencing company. Both senators have asserted they did nothing wrong.

Mrs. Omar’s email called for the two Republican senators’ resignation and said, “Members of Congress are supposed to be public servants — not profiteers.”

“For too long, privileged politicians have abused their power at the expense of working people,” read Mrs. Omar’s fundraising email. “That ends now. We must demand accountability from our leaders — and that starts with rooting out corruption at every turn.”

Mrs. Omar’s fundraising pitch also directs supporters to sign a petition against the Republican senators and assures her supporters that their activism is making a difference.

The congresswoman’s full fundraising pitch has been preserved in the Defending Democracy Together Institute’s archive of political emails.

