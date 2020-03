D.C. now has three children testing positive for COVID-19, with a total of 21 new cases, District Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a Saturday evening news release.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, the District has a total of 98 positive cases, according to the District’s Department of Health.

In addition to the 8-year-old-boy, there is now a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl who have the novel coronavirus,

All of the new cases, but two, were under the age of 60.

