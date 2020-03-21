WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say a man is dead after an alleged shooting in Franklin County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy and a Winchester police officer were involved Friday in a vehicle pursuit with 39-year-old Larry Millraney.

The officer and deputy were pursuing Millraney because he allegedly shot into a residence in Franklin County.

Officials say Millraney crashed his vehicle during the pursuit. Millraney allegedly reached a weapon when officers approached him, according to the TBI.

Officers then shot and fatally wounded Millraney. No officers were injured.

TBI is investigating the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.