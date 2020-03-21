President Trump on Saturday pushed back against a new report in the Washington Post that said U.S. intelligence agencies were warning in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus.

“It’s a very inaccurate story,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing on COVID-19. “From many people, I get a lot of credit for having closed our country very early to a very heavily infected country — China. Unfortunately, China.”

“I wish China would have told us more about what was going on in China long prior to us reading about it,” he said.

He said it’s terrible that China kicked the Washington Post and other outlets out of the country recently.

“But I also think it’s terrible when people write inaccurately about you, and they write inaccurately about me every single day, every single hour,” he said.

