Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the state is giving coronavirus testing priority to medical professionals who interacted with positive cases and residents in nursing homes experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Mr. Northam thanked all the medical professionals who are working during the pandemic, and said, “it’s up to all of us, all of us, to keep them healthy.”

As of March 21, there are 152 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with 77 cases in the northern region, 42 in the eastern region, 25 in the central region and six and two cases in the northwest and southwest regions, respectively.

“I want to remind Virginians to be wary of rumors,” the Democratic governor said during a press conference Saturday. “Uncertain times like this can give rise to a lot of bad information.”

Mr. Northam offered the example that he heard rumors that he had mobilized the National Guard, when in truth the Guard was only activated, which means it is standing ready.

Personal protective equipment was delivered to medical providers yesterday, however the state is working with local manufacturers to make more gloves, gowns and masks.

The Virginia Department of Education is applying to the federal government to waive federally mandated standardized testing for students, and it is looking to do the same with the Standards of Learning (SOL) tests.

Mr. Northam said the business of government must continue during this pandemic, and that the state’s attorney general, Mark Herring issued an opinion allowing government bodies to conduct meetings electronically if the purpose of the meeting is to address the public health emergency.

“We are not throwing out public accountability and transparency measure because there’s an emergency,” Mr. Northam said. “Bad policies can happen that way.”

