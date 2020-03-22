By - Associated Press - Sunday, March 22, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the jaw behind a convenience store in central California, police said.

Detectives have no suspect description and don’t know what led up to the shooting Saturday outside a 7 Eleven in Fresno, police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

The victim, who was hospitalized in critical condition, is unable to talk, Dooley said.

The teen was shot once and managed to walk to the store’s front parking lot to summon help, the Fresno Bee reported.

