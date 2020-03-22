The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee announced late Sunday they would not send athletes to the 2020 Summer Olympics due to the health risk of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Canada becomes the first country to withdraw its athletes from the Games as they are currently scheduled. The International Olympic Committee announced earlier Sunday it would consider postponing the Tokyo Games and make its decision within four weeks, and a full-on cancellation was not being considered.

The COC and CPC instead called for the Olympics to be postponed one year to the summer of 2021, implying that the country’s athletes would participate in that case.

The Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9.

“This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health,” Team Canada’s statement said. “With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”

Brazil, Norway and Slovenia have also requested that IOC president Thomas Bach postpone the Olympics in the interest of athletes’ health. USA Swimming and USA Track and Field have asked the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to do the same, but its CEO, Sarah Hirshland, told the Associated Press she is going to let the IOC make the call and not “make demands.”

