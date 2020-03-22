President Trump on Sunday responded to complaints from governors by saying they need to keep leading in their states and that the federal government will “back you up should you fail.”

Mr. Trump singled out Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hours after the Democrat told Sunday talks shows he would like to see more direction from the federal government in acquiring gear for hospital workers. As it stands, states are competing with each other for limited resources on the open market.

“@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings,” Mr. Trump said. “We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!”

Mr. Pritzker complimented the work of the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier Sunday, though said it’s the “wild west” in the global hunt for masks, gowns and other equipment.

“We’re all competing against each other,” Mr. Pritzker told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This should have been a coordinated effort by the federal government.”

