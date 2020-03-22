The executive board of the International Olympic Committee held an emergency meeting Sunday and announced it will decide within four weeks whether to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

It’s the first time the IOC is publicly admitting it will entertain the possibility of postponing the Games.

“The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement,” a statement from the committee said. “The IOC is confident that it will have finalized these discussions within the next four weeks, and greatly appreciates the solidarity and partnership of the NOCs and IFs in supporting the athletes and adapting Games planning.”

The statement added that an outright cancellation of the Games “would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda.”

BBC News reported that a “scaled-down” version of the Olympics is another option on the table for the IOC.

The coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 300,000 people and killed more than 13,000 worldwide has led to lockdowns and quarantines in major countries around the world. Almost all major sports have been suspended.

On Friday, USA Swimming and USA Track and Field published letters sent to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee urging it to request that the 2020 Games be delayed. The Olympic federations of Brazil and Norway have called on the IOC to do the same.

“Our clear recommendation is that the Olympic Games in Tokyo shall not take place before the COVID-19 situation is under firm control on a global scale,” Norway’s federation wrote in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach.

Before Sunday’s statement, IOC officials had said the Olympics will start on time on July 24.

