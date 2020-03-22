Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with Monday’s timeline to vote on the third coronavirus spending package, even as negotiations have yet to be finalized amongst senators.

The Kentucky Republican said a deal is almost ready and it’s time for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to draw their talks to a close.

“This national crisis is not going to wait around if Congress slips back into conventional politics or haggles endlessly over the finer points,” Mr. McConnell said.

“In other words — it is just about time to take ‘yes’ for an answer,” he added. “And then let’s get this done tomorrow.”

Mr. McConnell had initially aimed to get a bipartisan deal finalized by Friday evening, but talks dragged on throughout the weekend.

He said the package has embraced some of the Democrats’ top priorities — including expanding unemployment insurance and restricting how major companies can use the government aid they will receive to ensure it helps their workers.

The bill will also include $75 billion for healthcare resources and gives nearly $200 billion to state and local priorities.

The final details of the deal, however, have yet to be revealed.

On Thursday, Republicans released their four-part plan that would extend loans to small businesses, checks to the American public, major support to hard-hit industries and more funds to the overly strained healthcare system.

Under their proposal, the foundation for the weekend’s bipartisan talks, the government would provide about $1,200 to Americans making up to $75,000. The handouts would then be scaled down between $75,000 and $99,000 and provide $500 per child.

It includes a $300 billion loan plan for eligible small businesses to go towards payrolls and other operating expenses to help these companies stay afloat and keep their employees.

To aid certain sectors of the economy devastated by the virus, the package includes $208 billion in loans. That figure breaks down to $50 billion for airlines, $8 billion for cargo air carriers and $150 billion for other eligible entities.

