Maryland recorded its third death from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, a Montgomery County woman in her 40s who suffered from underlying medical conditions, according to a press release.

“We are devastated to learn that another Marylander has passed away as a result of COVID-19,” tweeted Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “Please join us in praying for all those who have lost a loved one, as we continue to pray for one another during this difficult time.”

